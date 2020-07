HOUSTON – Manhattan Toy Company is recalling this Manhattan ball. The plastic tubes can detach from the center ball and release the small silicone “teethers.” Young children could then choke on them.

The toys were sold exclusively at Target stores and Target.com from July 2019 through June 2020 for about $10.

If you have one, don’t let your small children play with it. You can take it to any Target for a full refund.