Moveout underway at the Chinese consulate in Houston after allegations of espionage

HOUSTON – Cleanout at the Chinese consulate in Houston started before the sun came up Friday morning.

Chinese officials started packing boxes and bags into the back of moving trucks and into vehicles as the deadline to vacate the building looms.

According to orders from Washington, the deadline to vacate the building is at 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon after allegations of espionage.

Chinese government officials say that decision was against international law. On Friday morning, China ordered the US consulate in Chengdu to close.

As tensions continue to grow between China and the United States, the deadline in Houston is drawing near. Large moving trucks and an 18-wheeler can be seen parked outside of the Chinese consulate in the Montrose area while people move items out of the building.