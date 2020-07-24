90ºF

GALLERY: Houstonians get creative by sharing their fashionable face masks

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Cynn Cynn
Cynn Cynn (Facebook)

HOUSTON – Houstonians are getting creative with their face masks.

Having a fashionable mask can bring out the personality out of people. Our followers from our KPRC 2 Facebook and Twitter pages showed us their masks, whether they made it themselves, or bought it to support mask makers.

Check out gallery below and see how our Facebook and Twitter followers are being fashionable with their amazing masks.

