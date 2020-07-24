Check the attic: Artificial Christmas tree recall

HOUSTON – We know you're not thinking about Christmas right now, but if you bought your tree at Home Depot last year, you need to keep reading.

Nearly 100,000 Home Accents Holiday artificial Christmas trees are under recall.

The tree is fine, but manufacturers say the foot-pedal controller can overheat and burn you or possibly start a fire.

You can contact Willis Electric for a free replacement foot pedal controller. Willis Electric’s toll-free number is 866-210-5958. Call from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, or reach out online and click on the recall tab for more information.