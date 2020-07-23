Officials seek public help in locating known gang member wanted in 2 Harris County shooting incidents

HOUSTON – Houston Police Department is searching for Samantha Molina, a confirmed gang member. Molina, 20, is accused of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault in two separate shooting incidents in Harris County.

On May 19, police say Molina had a confrontation with a complainant at a Houston apartment complex located in the 3100 block of Crestdale Drive. HPD said she pointed a gun at the complainant during the dispute, and when the complainant turned around she discharged her weapon into the air five times. Then, she left the scene.

In a separate incident on May 24, a man reported that he met with Molina around 2:30 p.m. and got into the backseat of her vehicle. Police say she drove the man to a gas station near the 3300 block of Antoine Drive. When they arrived at the gas station, Molina is accused of holding the man at gunpoint and demanding money from him.

When he refused to cooperate, police say she got out of the driver’s seat and forced the victim out of the back seat. Investigators said she then shot at the victim several times, striking him twice in the leg. She then got back into the vehicle and fled the scene.

A warrant for Molina’s arrest was filed on June 2 and Houston police say she has eluded law enforcement since then.

Molina is believed to be armed and is considered dangerous.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to her arrest. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online on the Houston Crime Stoppers website.

See surveillance video from the shooting incident on May 24: