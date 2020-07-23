Boy, 3, airlifted to hospital in serious condition after being struck by Jeep in Katy

HOUSTON – A 3-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a Jeep in Katy Wednesday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6:48 p.m., the Harris County Sheriff’s Office received reports that a child was struck by a vehicle at The Commons At Hollyhock Apartments located at 5751 Greenhouse Road in Katy. The Cy-Fair Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The child suffered a serious head injury and lacerations all over his body and was transported to a hospital by LifeFlight, officials said.

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and is cooperating with HCSO traffic investigators.