Positivity rate for COVID-19 above 20% in Houston, Turner says

HOUSTON – The COVID-19 positivity rate in Houston is above 20%, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner. While the rate is dropping, Turner said the ideal rate is around 5%.

“We need to drive the positivity rate all the way down to 5% or below,” Turner said during a news conference Wednesday. “We still have a long way to go.”

The hospitalization rates are also decreasing in Houston, Turner said.

Houston Health department reported 773 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 38,516 cases within the city limits. The department also confirmed 8 new coronavirus-related deaths.

