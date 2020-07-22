Positivity rate for COVID-19 above 20% in Houston, Turner says

HOUSTON – The COVID-19 positivity rate in Houston is above 20%, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner. While the rate is dropping, Turner said the ideal rate is around 5%.
“We need to drive the positivity rate all the way down to 5% or below,” Turner said during a news conference Wednesday. “We still have a long way to go.”
The hospitalization rates are also decreasing in Houston, Turner said.
Houston Health department reported 773 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 38,516 cases within the city limits. The department also confirmed 8 new coronavirus-related deaths.
Here is the full press conference:
COVID-19 in Houston
