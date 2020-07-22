Fort Bend ISD develops learning centers to help parents who can’t work remotely

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Virtual online learning in Fort Bend Independent School District begins Aug. 17. These days, parents are all asking themselves the same question: If I can’t work from home, what is the new school year going to look like for my child while they’re home learning online?

Fort Bend ISD is addressing parents concerns with learning centers.

What are learning centers?

Designated schools within Fort Bend will serve as learning centers. They’re not classrooms with teachers. Instead, these schools will serve as places where students will have all the tools they need for online learning while being monitored by an adult staff member.

Who are learning centers for?

Initially, the learning centers will be for faculty and staff with students. Essential workers, health care workers and first responders who can’t work remotely will take priority. Families who are also having issues connecting to the internet at home will take priority.

“As the schools open up and things become safer and we start choosing face to face versus online, we are going to adapt this model and use it more broadly for more students as we open up for parents who want their children in school in a classroom to learn,” said Dr. Charles Dupre, Fort Bend ISD superintendent.

How can interested parents apply?

Interested parents can state their specific needs with the internet, child care and transportation on a back to school readiness form starting Wednesday, July 22. That’s when the online verification process begins for the new school year.