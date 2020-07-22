88ºF

11-year-old boy shot in the face in Cypress, officials say

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

In this intentionally blurred image, a boy is shown after he was shot in the face at a home in Cypress on July 22, 2020.
HOUSTON – An 11-year-old boy was shot in the face Wednesday morning in Cypress, officials say.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 19700 block of Ridge Falls Court around 9 a.m.

LifeFlight transported the boy to Memorial Hermann Hospital for treatment.

The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office is investigating at the boy’s home.

