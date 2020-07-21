Texas Southern University unveils plans for safe return this semester

HOUSTON – Administrators at Texas Southern University are monitoring the pandemic and its impact very closely. The university is reopening the campus in phases.

The fall semester was designed to ensure the health and safety of students, faculty and staff, according to the university’s interim president.

Key dates for students

The fall semester has been modified to 13 weeks.

Aug. 10: The TSU campus is scheduled to reopen to students.

Aug. 19: Class begin

Nov. 13: Classes end

Learning Model for Students

Students can choose between in-person/face-to-face instruction, a hybrid model or online classes only.

Health and Safety

Cleaning protocols are being stepped up across campus. That includes routinely disinfecting high traffic areas.

“On a routine basis. More routine than normal. We have changed the scheduling so that we can actually go in between classes and wipe down and do those types of cleanings. About every three hours, it’ll be a deeper cleaning than those in between,” said Kenneth Huewitt, interim president of Texas Southern University.

Facial coverings are mandatory. Chairs and desks are being removed from classrooms to accommodate six feet of social distancing, which will be the new normal. Hand sanitizer and PPE will be readily available.

Click here for TSU’s frequently asked questions for parents