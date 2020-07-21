Loophole around governor’s order allows some night clubs to remain open

HOUSTON – This past weekend a Southwest Houston “strip club” that allows patrons to bring their own alcohol shared video of patrons in close contact, many without masks.

The videos were later stripped from Instagram after KPRC 2 Investigates made inquiries.

But it appears even if the club were to remain open, TABC, the state agency charged with investigating bars operating illegally, would not have jurisdiction over “Crazy Bull” located at 10701 W. Bellfort Ave. in Southwest Houston.

“The Crazy Bull appears to be a BYOB location, meaning it doesn’t hold a TABC permit to sell alcohol. Businesses which don’t hold a TABC permit don’t fall under TABC regulation, though our agents are sometimes asked to assist local authorities with investigations if alcohol from a non-licensed source is involved,” Chris Porter, a TABC Public Information Officer, stated via email Monday.

It did not appear Monday that TABC had undertaken such an effort regarding “Crazy Bull” Monday.

Efforts to contact the Houston Fire Marshal’s Office were not returned, Monday.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said they had forwarded a “mask complaint” to that office.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, in his daily briefing, Monday said that BYOB establishes were akin “Bring Your Own COVID,” and the mayor and HFD Chief Pena cautioned patrons and business owners to be responsible.

The most recent post on the “Crazy Bull” instagram page is now dated June 20, and reads that the club has temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 concerns.

Channel 2 Investigates reached out by phone, text and email, Monday to the club, but did not receive a response.