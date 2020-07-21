Harris County Sheriff’s deputy charged with felony sexual assault in alleged March incident, officials say

HOUSTON – A Harris County Sheriff’s deputy was charged with sexual assault after a woman reported that a uniformed deputy assault her in March, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Kenneth Reed, 45, was charged with felony sexual assault Monday after a woman reported on March 18 that a uniformed deputy sexually assaulted her with his hands near the 157000 block of Bammel Village Drive.

“The woman told investigators that she had driven there with plans to take a walk with her young daughter,” officials wrote in a release. “The investigation revealed that Reed initiated a conversation with the woman, and then told her to put her daughter back into her vehicle. Reed then called the woman over to his patrol car, where he sexually assaulted her, according to the woman.”

After the allegation was made in March, Reed was put on “non-law enforcement duty,” officials said.

As a result of the charges filed against him Monday, Reed was “relieved of duty, which means he’s not coming into work in any capacity until the Administrative Disciplinary Committee makes a recommendation,” Harris County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Jason Spencer told KPRC 2.

“Now that criminal charges have been accepted, an Internal Affairs review will be conducted and its findings will be presented to the Sheriff’s Administrative Disciplinary Committee. The committee will recommend any possible disciplinary action, which could include termination of employment,” officials wrote in the release.

Spencer told KPRC 2 that HCSO will release Reed’s mugshot once he is booked into Harris County Jail.

Investigators urge any other possible victims to contact the Sheriff’s Internal Affairs Division at 713-274-5003.