Houston Health Department, partners announce free COVID-19 testing sites for week of July 20

HOUSTON – The Houston Health Department and partners announced the schedule for sites offering free COVID-19 tests the week of July 20.

Texas Division of Emergency Management

The Texas Division of Emergency Management and the department will operate drive-thru testing sites at the following locations:

Sinclair Elementary School, 6410 Grovewood Lane,

Eden Event Center, 7450 N. Wayside

Crosby Community Center, 409 Hare Road, Crosby

Crump Stadium, 12321 High Star Dr.,

HCC- Northeast Campus, 555 Community College Dr.

HCC – South Campus, 1990 Airport Blvd.

TDEM sites require appointments by calling 844-778-255 or visiting txcovidtest.org. TDEM will also operate a walk-up site that doesn’t require appointments at the Merfish Teen Center, 9000 S. Rice Ave, on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

United Memorial Medical Center

United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) will offer weekday testing at drive-thru test sites at the following locations:

Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star

Houston Community College- Southeast, 6815 Rustic

Houston Community College- Felix Fraga, 301 N. Drennan St.

The sites don’t require appointments and offer testing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until reaching its daily capacity of 250 tests.

Other UMMC drive-thru sites opening on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. are:

UMMC Tidwell, 510 W Tidwell Rd.

Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Rd.

Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St.

Griggs School, 801 Regional Park Dr.

People needing information about UMMC test sites can call 1-866-333-COVID or visit ummcscreening.com.

New York State

Walk-up sites set up by New York state will offer test weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon at two local churches:

Fallbrook Church, 12512 Walters Rd, 77014

Higher Dimension Church, 9800 Club Creek Dr.

Appointments are available by calling 1-833-697-4839.

Ibn Sina Foundation

The Iba Sina Foundation will offer testing at two of its clinics, located at the following:

11226 S. Wilcrest Dr.

The sites require appointments by calling 832-426-3760 and will run through Sept. 30.

Houston Health Department/FEMA

The department operates two free drive-thru COVID-19 community-based testing sites open to anyone, regardless of symptoms. Each site has capacity for 650 tests per day and operates Monday through Saturday.

People can call the department’s COVID-19 Call Center at 832-393-4220 between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive an access code and directions to the nearest community-based site.

Federally Qualified Health Centers

The health department is providing test kits, lab access and equipment to four local Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) so they can expand their COVID-19 testing capacity. The centers and phone numbers people can call to set up testing appointments are:

HOPE Clinic: 713-773-0803

Spring Branch Community Health Center, 713-462-6565

El Centro de Corazon, 713-660-1880

Avenue 360 Health and Wellness, 713-426-0027

Lone Star Circle of Care at the University of Houston, 346-348-1200

Scarsdale Family Health Center, 281-824-1480

FQHC patients pay what they can afford, based on income and family size, and are not denied services due to inability to pay or lack of insurance.

Houstonians can visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 for current Houston test sites and information about stopping the spread of the virus.

Information obtained through testing, treatment or services will not be used against immigrants.