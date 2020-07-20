85ºF

Fort Bend County opens its coronavirus assistance program for Phase 2: Here’s how to get help

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Fort Bend County residents can now apply for assistance thanks to $19.5 million fund
HOUSTON – Fort Bend County officials announced the second phase of the Fort Bend County Coronavirus Rental, Mortgage & Utility Assistance Program opens Monday.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced on Facebook that applications will be accepted from July 20 through July 31 or until the funds are expended, whichever comes first. Officials note that if you have previously applied in Phase 1, you do not need to reapply. Your application will already be in the system and included in Phase 2.

Here are the qualifications:

  • Must be a Fort Bend County resident
  • Pre-COVID-19 household income less than 80 percent of the area’s average median income
  • Inability to pay due to employment loss/reduction or loss of income due to economic impact of COVID-19
  • Unable to pay rent after April 1, 2020.
  • You have not received rental assistance from any other source for the same period of time as requested from this program.
  • Your landlord or the mortgage company must agree to participate in the program.

Required documentation:

  • Completed application
  • Photo ID
  • Most recent utility bill
  • Valid lease or mortgage statement
  • Most recent pay stub
  • TWC statement of benefits received
  • Certification of income loss
  • Late notice or eviction notice (if applicable)

Here are the phases of the program:

Phase 1: June-July $6.5 million

Phase 2: August-September $6.5 million

Phase 3: October-November $6.5 million

