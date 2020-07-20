Man wanted in connection with bank robbery inside Walmart gives teller note blaming COVID-19 for crime

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery in southwest Houston.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. on July 8 at the Woodforest National Bank inside the Walmart on Hillcroft Avenue near South Braeswood Boulevard, police said.

Police said the man entered the bank just after it opened, said he needed to make a withdrawal and handed the teller a note.

“I didn’t get a stimulus or that $10,000 loan” the note read. “I lost my business to COVID-19, so please make this easy and comply. I don’t wanna hurt nobody but will if I have to. Any suspicious moves and I will start shooting, so please go get my money. Don’t make anything noticeable.”

Police said the teller did not see a weapon, but she complied with the note because she was afraid for her life. The man made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Surveillance video from the bank, show the man was wearing a black bandana over his face and a black hoodie pulled over his head. He also had on a black “True Religion” brand letterman-style jacket with a red “02” and “TR” on the front with “TRUE RLGN” written inside the letters and a gray wild cat on the back, and black pants.

The man is described as a Black man between the ages of 30 and 39. He is about 6 feet 2 inches tall and has a large frame, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the man’s charging or arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org.