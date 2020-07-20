6 robbery suspects arrested after pursuit comes to an end in NE Houston, authorities say

HOUSTON – Six people have been arrested after a wild pursuit came to an end in northeast Houston Monday morning, Harris County sheriff’s deputies and Houston police said.

Authorities said the pursuit started at around 2 a.m. in the 21900 block of Katy Freeway ended in the 5300 block of Coke.

According to authorities, suspects involved were in two different vehicles and had robbed a nearby pharmacy, taking two trash cans full of drugs.

Investigators said authorities tried to stop the vehicles after the pharmacy was robbed but suspects then led deputies and police on two separate chases. Authorities said both chases ended near the same spot at an apartment complex.

Investigators said when the vehicles pulled over, all the suspects jumped out and tried to get away on foot. They were all eventually taken into custody.