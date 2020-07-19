Man found unconscious after allegedly crashing car into Harris County home

HOUSTON – A Florida man was found passed out Sunday morning in a white Chevy Malibu that he reportedly crashed into a house, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the man drove the car off the roadway, went through a yard and crashed into the garage of a home on Newcastle Ridge Lane. Deputies said they found the driver unconscious in the car but were able to take him into custody.

The suspect was uncooperative and struggling with deputies when they tried to put him in the back of the patrol car, officials said. He refused to provide his name or any information to the deputies, but they found his driver’s license in the vehicle.

HCSO also discovered cough syrup and a gummy bear bottle in the car, as well as cash, which was taken into evidence.

The man is suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash. Deputies transported the suspect to get his blood drawn.

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash. One of the tenant’s vehicles inside the garage was damaged.