HCSO: 68-year-old sleeping woman killed, 11-year-old injured in apparent drive-by shooting incident

TOMBALL, Texas – A 68-year-old woman asleep in her home was fatally shot Sunday in an apparent drive-by shooting. An 11-year-old girl from a neighboring home suffered a graze wound to the head related to the incident, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, Harris County deputies responded to a report of a drive-by shooting in the 23400 block of Bettywood Lane. Arriving units located a woman dead inside her home.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the woman had been asleep in her home. Her 58-year-old husband and 23-year-old grandson were inside the home when she was shot. They told deputies they had heard gunshots fired into the home. The grandson then went outside and reportedly discharged several rounds at a vehicle.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, there is no description of a suspect vehicle at this time.

During the investigation, deputies received a report of another shooting victim in the area -- an 11-year-old girl from a home across the street who had been hit with a projectile while she had been playing with her siblings in her parent’s bedroom.

She suffered a graze wound to the head, which did not require hospitalization. Paramedics treated her at the scene. It’s unclear if the girl was injured in the initial shooting or by the grandson’s return fire, according to an official at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.