HCSO: 1 man dead and 2 others injured in fiery, multi-vehicle crash

HOUSTON – One man is dead and two others injured following a fiery, multi-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, Harris County deputies and firefighters responded to a report of a wreck in the 8700 block of FM 1960 E, near the intersection of FM 1960 E and Atascocita Shores Drive in northeast Houston.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a male driver ,accompanied by a female passenger, had been operating a 2016 Dodge Charger in the 8700 block of FM 1960 E. As he approached the intersection of FM 1960 E and Atascocita Shores Drive, he failed to drive in a single lane, crossed the westbound lanes of FM 1960 E, veered off the road, continued into the grass, and struck a PCV pole and telephone box before crossing into the northbound lanes of of Atascocita Shores Drive and hitting the passenger side of a Toyota Tundra stopped at a red light.

Upon impact, the Tundra rotated counterclockwise and came to rest in the grass in the southwest corner of the intersection. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Charger continued west and the right rear of the Charger struck the front end of a Toyota Sequoia operated by an adult female, who was accompanied by an adult male and juvenile female passenger. After impact with the Sequoia, the Charger continued west across the southbound lanes of Atascocita Shores Drive, where it rolled and the passenger side of the Charger struck the concrete base of a light pole. The Charger came to rest in the grass on its roof in the southwest corner of the intersection and burst into the flames.

Update: A total of 4 cars involved. Two adult occupants in a burned Dodge Charger: male driver is deceased & female is critical. When the Charger burnt into flames, the driver was unable to exit, but witnesses successfully pulled the female from the burning car. #hounews https://t.co/m5qZg53Ank — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 19, 2020

Witnesses at the scene pulled the female passenger from the vehicle but could not pull out the male driver , who was found to have no signs of life once the fire was extinguished, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The female passenger of the Charger was taken from the scene by Life Flight helicopter with serious injuries and the adult male operator of the Toyota Tundra was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. He is in stable condition. The occupants of the Toyota Sequoia were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.