1 person dead after fire rips through Texas City apartment building overnight

TEXAS CITY, Texas – One person was killed as flames ripped through a Texas City apartment building overnight, according to authorities at the scene

The fire was first reported at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment building in the 400 block of 3rd Ave N. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building and received reports of a resident trapped inside an apartment unit.

Firefighters entered the building in an attempt to save the person but soon had to evacuate after the fire grew larger.

The fire was so intense that fire crews from nearby cities were called in to assist.

Investigators are working to confirm the cause and origin of the fire.