Parent company of The Woodlands Mall threatens to fine business owners for reducing hours amid pandemic

THE WOODLANDS – Brookfield Properties, which owns The Woodlands Mall, sent out a memo to some of the smallest and hardest hit business owners in the mall. The statement threatened to fine businesses for not opening or closing early amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Many of these small businesses are already fighting to keep their business afloat.

“The mall traffic is nowhere close where we have seen the past couple years,” said Abdur Rehmann, the owner of Mobile Outfitters, which has been operating at The Woodlands Mall for seven years.

Rehmann said because of coronavirus traffic as The Woodlands Mall has decreased by 80%.

According to Rehmann, kiosk and pop-up shop owners received a memo Friday from mall management. The memo levied a $50 per hour fine for businesses that reduce hours or did not operate within the mall’s business hours.

“It’s a terrible situation, it left me in shock,” Rehmann said.

KPRC 2 reached out to Brookfield Properties. The company apologized for the memo and said the fine is a mistake. Here is the statement:

“There was an error in a communication that was distributed to select tenants today. We’d like to clarify that we are not fining any retail partners that choose not to open in this current climate. We are following up directly with our tenants to communicate this and to apologize for any confusion.”