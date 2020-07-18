Here’s how to help FBISD students get the supplies they need for the upcoming school year

This year, Fort Bend ISD is one of the school districts benefiting from Kroger’s Backpack Boosters school supply drive, according to a release from the district.

From July 15 through Aug. 2, anyone shopping at Krogers can donate a prepackaged school supply kit for $7, or any amount of money, at the register in any Kroger store to help FBISD students get the school supplies they need for the upcoming school year.

Kroger’s Backpack Boosters school supply drive helps schools provide school supply kits filled with essential school supplies students need to start the school year– whether that’s in a classroom or through online learning.

This year, Kroger’s goal is to donate school supplies to more than 45,000 children across Texas and Louisiana.

