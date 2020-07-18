Community colleges announce changes due to COVID-19

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is giving students a clearer picture of the changes that are happening at local community colleges this semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout the summer, Lone Star College has kept 24 buildings on its various campuses open. Its one of the few colleges KPRC 2 reached out to see what the new academic year.

Lone Star College

LSC officials said they are moving forward with their plans to host students and faculty for the fall semester. When classes begin Aug. 25, about 25% will be face-to-face instruction and 50% will be online and 25% will be hybrid.

Also, classrooms are being reconfigured to accommodate social distancing and personal protective equipment, including masks that will be mandatory. LSC will also limit the number of entrances and exits to its campus buildings. School officials said for anyone who wants to enter those buildings will need to have their temperature checked.

LCS says it has a robust work-from-home policy for concerned employees, who may face obstacles in working because of child care issues due to school shutdowns.

Alvin Community College

Alvin Community College will also kick off its fall semester on Aug. 24. Students can choose between four flexible learning choices: face-to-face, hybrid, remote or online.

Houston Community College

HCC said it plans to roll out a phased reopening. Modifications are also being made to the fall schedule. Courses in the fall will be delivered to students in four different ways.

The reopening plans for the remaining local community colleges are still being hammered out. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.