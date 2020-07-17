HISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan explains district virtual decision

Interim HISD Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan (KPRC)

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District announced this week that the school year will begin virtually for all students and teachers amid COVID-19 concerns.

HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan talked with Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall about the district’s decision, why it was made and the plans to resume in-person teaching.

Lathan acknowledged that in-person teaching is the most effective way to educate our children but points to several factors that call for virtual teaching. For one, Houston-area COVID-19 numbers continue to rise. While only 14% of HISD teachers say they are ready to return to the classroom for in-person teaching.

HISD is also working to assist parents with students that need technology for virtual learning. The district plans to provide computers and technology help. Parents can call the helpline at 713-556-4636.

More Information: