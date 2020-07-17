87ºF

FBI agents involved in deadly shooting at southeast Houston home, police say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Scene of deadly FBI involved shooting in southeast Houston.
Scene of deadly FBI involved shooting in southeast Houston. (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – The FBI was involved in a shooting that left one man dead outside of a southeast Houston home, according to Houston police.

The shooting was reported at 9:45 a.m. at a home in the 5700 block of Hirondel while FBI agents were running a child pornography warrant. Houston police officers were at the scene assisting agents while they served the warrant.

Houston police said a 25-year-old man came out the front door of the home and brandished a weapon. Police said he did not follow commands and was fatally shot by at least two FBI agents. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide details on the weapon the man is said to have had.

Houston police officers were not involved in the shooting. No officers or agents were injured in the shooting.

HPD Executive Asst. Chief Troy Finner asks the public to pray for the suspect’s family and mother.

“We’re in a tough time right now and we are doing everything we can do to decrease shootings in our community,” Finner said.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

This is a developing story.

