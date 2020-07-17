Aldine ISD hosts virtual town hall addressing questions on transportation, technology and health

HOUSTON – The Aldine Independent School District unveiled its reopening plans for the upcoming school year. Parents learned more about the changes in a virtual town hall hosted by the district.

In these uncertain times amid the coronavirus pandemic, parents said they are looking for reassurance as the district’s 67,000 students are set to embark on a school year. District administrators tackled those topics, including transportation, technology, and health and safety of students, during Thursday afternoon’s virtual presentation.

Student/Teacher Engagement

When students return on August 17, they’ll begin instruction entirely online for the first three weeks. After that, students will have two options: continue virtual learning or head back to the classroom for in-person instruction.

Educators said students will be able to engage with their teachers every day while they’re learning from home. Campus administrators are also putting a premium on live interaction for younger students.

Technology

Many families in Aldine ISD don’t have adequate internet access. District leaders said they recognize that and are working to identify other ways to make sure students stay connected.

The district is working to secure additional electronic devices including WiFi hot spots. Those devices will be loaned to students who need them in the meantime.

Student Health & Safety

Educators said the health and safety of students is their number one priority. They decided to kick off the new school year virtually because of the spike in Covid-19 cases in our area.

District leaders said facial coverings will be mandatory for students and staff in all of its schools. They said classrooms will likely have to be reconfigured as social distancing will be the new normal. All different types of signage promoting the importance of good health practices will be placed in every school.