2 Crosby ISD coaches test positive for COVID-19, district says

CROSBY, Texas – Officials at the Crosby Independent School District announced Thursday that two coaches working with student-athletes for summer training have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement released on Facebook, officials said the coaches who tested positive were wearing masks around the students and were last around the athletes on Monday and Tuesday.

“One coach was around group 2 for football and the other was around boys’ basketball, football and volleyball,” district officials said in the statement.

Both coaches will be required to quarantine for 14 days, and all summer strength and conditioning activities will be suspended through July 28, Crosby ISD officials said.

Parents are encouraged to get their child tested if they feel uncomfortable or if their child begins to exhibit signs of coronavirus.