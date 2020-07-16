Animal abandonment cases in Houston see 20% increase due to coronavirus pandemic, HSPCA says

HOUSTON – The coronavirus pandemic has caused a huge shift in many people’s circumstances, which has led to a dramatic increase in animal abandonment cases, according to the Houston SPCA.

Since mid-March, the HSPCA and multiple law enforcement agencies have investigated 187 abandonment cases — 90 of which are still active — and, according to Adam Reynolds, Chief of Animal Cruelty at the Houston SPCA, that is about a 20% increase.

Just in the past 30 days, 11 animals that were found in deplorable conditions have been rescued, according to the HSPCA.

On June 28, an abandoned puppy unable to stand on her own and suffering from severe malnutrition and hair loss was found on Wallisville road. She is being cared for by the HSPCA.

About a week later, the HSPCA said they were called out to rescue a cat and a dog that had been abandoned in a vacant field, tethered to a leash so short that it shouldn’t sit or lie down.

On Tuesday, the HSPCA said they rescued eight animals, including four dogs, a puppy, a chinchilla, a cat and a mouse that were abandoned in a home on Tierwester Village Street. According to the HSPCA, eight dead animals were also found inside the home.

“Despite these uncertain times, there is no reason to leave an animal behind. None. It’s against state law and is cruel,” said Reynolds. “There is a better solution. Reach out to the Houston SPCA or your local animal shelter rather than leaving an animal to suffer or die.”

People can report animal cruelty by calling 713-869-7722 or file a report at HoustonSPCA.org.