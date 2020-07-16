2 Walmart locations in Houston area closed for cleaning and restocking, company says

HOUSTON – Two Walmart stores in the Houston area are temporarily closed from Wednesday through Friday for additional cleaning and stocking, according to the company.

“I just went up there and the sign says you can’t go in there because they’re doing additional cleaning and other stuff,” said Daniel Mendoza.

A sign outside the store on FM-1960 and TC Jester reads it’s closed.

“They’re trying to be safe, well that’s a good thing. Close it down, clean it up, get everything sanitized and open up again,” said Anthony Anguiano

The Walmart on Dunvale and Westheimer was also closed. Some customers said it’s a big inconvenience.

“A lot of us on time management, we only have a certain amount of time to do certain things before we have to go back to our job,” said Cedric Fears.

They said Walmart should’ve kept customers informed.

“My baby, he needed some pampers and I’m right up the street so now I got to go way to 2920 to another one and it’s ridiculous,” said Jasmine Hudson.

Walmart released a statement saying it’s a “proactive measure.”

They added, “Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts.”

“If it needs to be done, it needs to be done, because it’s not like it’s gonna stay closed, it’s only temporary,” said Steven Floyd. “You can replace merchandise, but you can’t replace anyone’s life.

The closed Walmart stores were set to reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.

Walmart announced on Wednesday all customers must wear masks inside Walmart stores and Sams Clubs starting next Monday.