Worm removed from woman’s tonsil 5 days after she ate sashimi, report says

HOUSTON – A young woman had a worm removed from her tonsil after she ate raw fish five days earlier, according to a medical journal report.
Medical professionals removed the worm — about an inch and a half long — with tweezers during an exam at St. Luke’s International Hospital in Tokyo, according to the report published by the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.
The woman had eaten “assorted sashimi,” the journal said.
The worm was a larva of a type of roundworm that causes gastric, intestinal, ectopic, and allergic diseases. The study notes that the worm infects the stomach after people consume the worm in raw or under-cooked fish.