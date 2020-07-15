96ºF

Worm removed from woman’s tonsil 5 days after she ate sashimi, report says

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Image from The American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene report and a stock photo of sashimi.
HOUSTON – A young woman had a worm removed from her tonsil after she ate raw fish five days earlier, according to a medical journal report.

Medical professionals removed the worm — about an inch and a half long — with tweezers during an exam at St. Luke’s International Hospital in Tokyo, according to the report published by the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

See a video of the worm here.

The woman had eaten “assorted sashimi,” the journal said.

The worm was a larva of a type of roundworm that causes gastric, intestinal, ectopic, and allergic diseases. The study notes that the worm infects the stomach after people consume the worm in raw or under-cooked fish.

Read the full medical report here.

