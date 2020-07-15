Walmart and Sam’s Club to require all shoppers to wear face coverings starting Monday

HOUSTON – Walmart has officially announced that all stores will require shoppers to wear a mask or face covering of some sort when inside the store.

According to a news release, the requirement comes after coronavirus cases have spiked in several communities and government mandates have affected about 65% of the company’s stores.

The decision to require masks is an effort to “help bring consistency across stores and clubs,” according to the release.

Walmart said the new rule will go into effect on Monday so as to give the company time to “inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols.”

“While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities,” the news release said.

The company has also created the position of “Health Ambassador,” who will be stationed near the entrance to remind people that they must have a mask to go in. In the event of an issue, the ambassador will work with the customer to try and find a solution, according to the release.

According to the release, this policy and protocol also applies to Sam’s Club stores. Members of Sam’s Club will be provided with a mask if they do not have one, or members can purchase masks inside.

“We know some people have differing opinions on this topic. We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC,” the news release said. “We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates.”

