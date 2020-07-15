People are becoming less anxious about growing cases of coronavirus, survey says

HOUSTON – As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Texas, nearly one-fifth of residents say they’re less anxious about the cases than they were at the beginning of the pandemic, according to a survey by Rice University’s COVID-19 Registry.

In Harris County, out of more than 3,100 people, 19% of participants reported a decrease in anxiety, the survey found. About 67% of participants reported the same level of anxiety as they did earlier days in the pandemic and only 14% of the people surveyed reported they’ve grown more anxious.

The survey also revealed that more than 90% of respondents say they are washing their hands more often, avoiding large gatherings and staying six feet away from other people.

About 14% of respondents say they are using face masks more often and about 13% of participants said they are no longer limiting outings to essential activities, according to the survey.

For more information or to sign up for the registry, click here.