95ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

People are becoming less anxious about growing cases of coronavirus, survey says

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: Rice University, coronavirus, health, Texas, Harris County, Houston
photo
(2020 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Texas, nearly one-fifth of residents say they’re less anxious about the cases than they were at the beginning of the pandemic, according to a survey by Rice University’s COVID-19 Registry.

In Harris County, out of more than 3,100 people, 19% of participants reported a decrease in anxiety, the survey found. About 67% of participants reported the same level of anxiety as they did earlier days in the pandemic and only 14% of the people surveyed reported they’ve grown more anxious.

The survey also revealed that more than 90% of respondents say they are washing their hands more often, avoiding large gatherings and staying six feet away from other people.

About 14% of respondents say they are using face masks more often and about 13% of participants said they are no longer limiting outings to essential activities, according to the survey.

For more information or to sign up for the registry, click here.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: