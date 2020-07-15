Man steals over $41,000 worth of iPads from Deer Park ISD school, sells them on eBay, police say

DEER PARK, Texas – A Deer Park man has been arrested and charged after police said he stole thousands of dollars worth of iPads from a school in the Deer Park Independent School District.

Alexander Garcia was arrested earlier in July after detectives determined he stole over $41,000 worth of iPads from Deepwater Junior High School and listed them for sale on eBay, police said.

The Pasadena Police Department said upon activating the iPad, people who purchased the stolen item got a message on the screen that said it was missing from Deer Park ISD.

Several victims have been in contact with the Pasadena Police Department and are working to get the devices back to the school so they are available for students come the fall semester.

Police are asking for help locating the remaining stolen iPads and “returning these devices to the district and ultimately to the children they belong with.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 713-475-7885

Garcia is currently out on bond and has not been cooperating with investigators, police said.