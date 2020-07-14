Voters can drop off their vote-by-mail ballots at these 11 locations across Harris County on Election Day

Primary runoff elections are underway in Harris County. Early voting ended on July 10 and the election runoff is scheduled for Tuesday, July 14.

On Tuesday, voters who received mail ballots but were unable to mail in their ballots on time can go in-person to 11 locations across the county to drop off their ballot. This is the first time in recent history there has been more than a single drop-off location in Harris County.

The voter must go in-person to one of the 11 locations to verify their identity for their vote to be counted. Locations will be open during polling center hours, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

“We increased mail ballot drop-off locations for Election Day as another method for voters to cast their ballots safely and expand voter access for the people of Harris County,” said Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins. “Voters who applied to vote by mail but were unable to mail in their ballots on time can now take their completed ballots to any one of the 11 locations and know their vote will be counted. No Harris County resident should have to make a decision between their health and their constitutional right to vote.”

Here are the locations: