HOUSTON – Deputies said they are investigating a deadly hit-and-run after a young man in his late teens was killed while on a skateboard in northwest Harris County Monday night.

According to deputies, the young victim was on a skateboard on West Montgomery Road near Washington Drive when he was hit by a vehicle at around 11:45 p.m.

Deputies said the driver took off and the victim died at the scene.

Right now, deputies do not have any information on the suspect.