Man fatally struck in hit-and-run incident in north Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – An investigation is currently underway after a man was killed in a hit-and-run incident in north Harris County, deputies said.

Deputies said the incident happened on the North Freeway at Rankin when the man was struck by a vehicle. Authorities said the vehicle fled the scene.

According to deputies, EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim by ambulance. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, deputies said.

