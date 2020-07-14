Fort Bend ISD will begin the 2020-21 school year entirely online, district says

HOUSTON – The Fort Bend Independent School District will begin the 2020-21 school year entirely online, the Board of Trustees decided Monday night.

“Fort Bend ISD will begin the 2020-21 School Year 100% online in order to give students, parents and staff an opportunity to adjust to online learning and safety procedures,” officials tweeted.

Officials did not clarify how long this initial online-learning period will last.

Here’s what you need to know:

No in-person extracurriculars will be held during the start of the school year when students are learning entirely online. This will include athletics and fine arts, the school district said.

Engagement in online learning will be required on a daily basis.

FBISD schools will phase in face-to-face instruction with small groups.

During online instruction, health and safety procedures will be fine-tuned for the gradual utilization of in-person instruction.

All staff will be required to complete a daily health assessment prior to reporting to work.

All staff, students and visitors will undergo a non-contact temperature check prior to entering FBISD schools and facilities.

Face coverings will be required of all staff, students and visitors.

Classrooms will utilize a ratio of 45 sq ft per student. Class sizes may vary depending on the size of the room.

Each school and campus will have a COVID-19 Crisis Team, and FBISD will follow all reporting and notification guidelines.

