Fort Bend ISD will begin the 2020-21 school year entirely online, district says

HOUSTON – The Fort Bend Independent School District will begin the 2020-21 school year entirely online, the Board of Trustees decided Monday night.
“Fort Bend ISD will begin the 2020-21 School Year 100% online in order to give students, parents and staff an opportunity to adjust to online learning and safety procedures,” officials tweeted.
Officials did not clarify how long this initial online-learning period will last.
Here’s what you need to know:
- No in-person extracurriculars will be held during the start of the school year when students are learning entirely online. This will include athletics and fine arts, the school district said.
- Engagement in online learning will be required on a daily basis.
- FBISD schools will phase in face-to-face instruction with small groups.
- During online instruction, health and safety procedures will be fine-tuned for the gradual utilization of in-person instruction.
- All staff will be required to complete a daily health assessment prior to reporting to work.
- All staff, students and visitors will undergo a non-contact temperature check prior to entering FBISD schools and facilities.
- Face coverings will be required of all staff, students and visitors.
- Classrooms will utilize a ratio of 45 sq ft per student. Class sizes may vary depending on the size of the room.
- Each school and campus will have a COVID-19 Crisis Team, and FBISD will follow all reporting and notification guidelines.
You can read more about Fort Bend ISD’s plans here.
For the plans of other Houston-area school districts, click here.