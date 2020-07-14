Driver killed, 2 others injured during crash in Alvin, investigators say

ALVIN, Texas – A driver was killed and two others were injured in a crash in Alvin Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Investigators said the incident happened when a sedan and a truck crashed into each other at the intersection of Highway 35 and County Road 191.

Authorities said the sedan ended up in a ditch and the truck crashed into a tree.

An ambulance rushed two people that were in the sedan to the hospital. The driver of the truck died at the scene, authorities said.

According to investigators, speed played a role in the crash.