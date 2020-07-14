Beloved Dynamo security guard dies from COVID-19 related complications

HOUSTON – A beloved and well-known Houston Dynamo staff member died from COVID-19 complications, according to the team.

The Houston Dynamo announced the passing of George Longoria on Saturday, tweeting, “Our Club lost a beloved family member last night as George Longoria passed away. George’s warmth and kindness were always evident as he watched over the locker rooms and tunnel from Day 1 in 2006.”

Longoria’s family also spoke about his death on a GoFundMe page, saying he was diagnosed on Father’s Day and rushed to the hospital a few days later and diagnosed with pneumonia.

Dynamo fans reacted to the news by sharing their memories on Twitter:

“So sorry (to) hear about this. George was always a smiling face and definitely made game days feel warmer. Spoke with him 1st at the `06 Cup in Dallas. He was a comforting presence & a seasoned pro, already. Good man. He will be missed,” said Twitter user, Mark McVey.

“Rest up brother. You were always kind,” said Sierra Leonean soccer player, Kei Kamara.

“He always had a smile on his face and was so kind to everyone in BOH. RIP George,” said Twitter user, Jennifer Klein.

To help donate towards the Longoria’s family and funeral expenses, click here.