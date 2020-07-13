Miller Outdoor Theater cancels all shows through August due to coronavirus

HOUSTON – Miller Outdoor Theater has decided to cancel all shows through August 2020 as coronavirus cases continue to spike in Houston.

According to a blog post on Saturday, the move was done “out of abundance of caution,” said the Miller Theater Advisory Board, following the most recent county and federal guidelines.

The Miller Theater Advisory Board said they are planning for a September reopening with the necessary protocols in place that meet city and state guidelines. All scheduling is taken into consideration by the theater for partners and groups to regroup and rehearse.

“These decisions have not been easy and we are so grateful for your support during these difficult times,” the blog post said.

The theater is currently taking donations during this inactive period. To donate, click here.