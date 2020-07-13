Friday night football may be in jeopardy in the fall due to coronavirus, Dallas ISD superintendent says

DALLAS – Dallas ISD said football on Friday nights may be in doubt for the fall semester, NBC News reported.

District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa, who oversees 23 schools in the Dallas area, told NBC News that he has serious reservations about putting student athletes on the field while COVID-19 cases in Texas are spiking.

Football “is a true contact sport,” said Hinojosa. “I don’t think we can pull it off.”

Hinojosa said that the district has been in talks of moving the football season to the spring semester, but he is uncertain.

The UIL, which governs high school sports all over Texas said in a statement obtained by NBC news that football is still set for fall.

“As the circumstances around the COVID-19 pandemic are ever-changing, we do not have a specific timetable to release further information. UIL continues to monitor the situation and any updates will be dependent upon guidance from local and state authorities and released when more information is available,” the statement said.

COVID-19 cases are still on the rise in Texas, which is threatening the sport. According to Johns Hopkins University, Texans are testing at a positivity rate of 15.53 percent at a rolling seven-day average.