Memorial cruise ride and fundraiser honors Vanessa Guillen

HOUSTON – Community leaders and members held events Saturday to honor the life of a beloved soldier, Vanessa Guillen, who was found murdered at the Fort Hood base. From a barbecue fundraiser to a memorial cruise, loved ones, friends and strangers honored her life and demanded justice.

Fundraiser for Guillen’s Family

The Guillen family’s barbecue fundraiser in southeast Houston marked the start of a full day of events to remember beloved Army specialist, Guillen. The fundraiser at 4474 South Galveston Road supports Guillen’s immediate family.

The family also spoke out asking people to share Guillen’s story and to seek justice in her case.

Memorial Cruise

Community members organized a massive car cruise to honor Guillen’s service. Dozens of people showed up with t-shirts, signs, flags and car decorations. The motorcycles, trucks and cars cruised through Houston’s historic east side and ended at the Taqueria Del Sol on Park Place Blvd.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, Commissioner Adrian Garcia, and Councilman Mike Knox were all present and spoke before the memorial cruise started. Many chanted Vanessa Guillen’s name.

Hundreds of people showed up at the Foodarama parking lot on Galveston Road just across Chaves High School, where Guillen when to school.

“This is not what we sign our kids up to do or to fall tragedy to, so we need to ensure that changes,” Garcia said. “We need to ensure that the supervision at these bases is held accountable whenever such situation should occur. We’re gonna continue to fight to make sure she has an independent investigation to make sure that Vanessa and her family and the community-at-large get to have justice.”

Vigil

Supports hosted a Vanessa Guillen Vigil Saturday evening at the Taqueria Del Dol on Park Place Blvd. Hundreds gathered for a vigil to remember Guillen’s life.

Vigil for #JusticeForVanessaGuillen Happening now at Taqueria Del Sol on Park Place Blvd @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/cxG0b4FQ8O — KPRC2 Rose-Ann Aragon (@KPRC2RoseAnn) July 12, 2020

