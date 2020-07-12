Houston-area water park responds of public criticism of social distancing efforts

HOUSTON – Social media is reacting to a water park in the Houston-area for failing to follow COVID-19 health regulations.

Typhoon Texas in Katy recently live-streamed a video that received a lot of comments from people criticizing guests of failing to social distance. Some called for Judge Lina Hidalgo to shut down operations.

Typhoon Texas released the following statement in response to criticism:

Typhoon Texas continues to operate for the 2020 summer season within capacity guidelines established by Governor Gregg Abbott.

We have taken several steps to ensure a safe family-friendly waterpark experience with acceptable social distancing for loungers, cabanas and seating areas. Measures taken include hand sanitation stations, tube disinfecting at every use, health & social distance signage, and tips on a Good. Clean. Fun. visit.

As for masks, the Centers for Disease Control advises against wearing them in water as they can be difficult to breathe through when wet. Moreover, the current order regarding masks includes exceptions for children under the age of 10 or when engaged in physical activity outside.

At Typhoon Texas, our chlorinated pools and attractions are filtered every hour, well in excess of state standards.

Here is the video that sparked the outraged: