HCSO: Driver accused of fleeing scene after hitting 9-year-old child on bike

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

HOUSTON – A nine-year-old child was hit by a vehicle in the Cypress area Saturday night, according to the Harris County Sherrif’s Office.

The child was riding a bike after 8 p.m. on the 14700 block of Fir Knoll Way.

The child suffered minor injuries while the driver is accused of fleeing the scene after the incident.

Officials said the suspect is in the process of being charged with felony failure to stop and render aid.

The suspect’s identity will be revealed after charges are filed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

