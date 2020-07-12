FBCSO: Woman, man dead after apparent murder-suicide in Katy

KATY, Texas – A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Fort Bend deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the 25900 block of Silver Timbers Lane.

The homeowner reporting the incident told deputies her good friend had just been shot.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man dead inside the residence and a a severely injured woman, Both appeared to suffer from gunshot wounds. The woman died from her injuries shortly after authorities arrived. Before her death, the woman told deputies her husband shot her, Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said.

The homeowner told investigators she had had her friend over and just after 3 a.m., the friend’s husband pulled up in front of the home, exited his truck with a weapon, walked inside the house and shot his wife before shooting himself.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.