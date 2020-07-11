Houston teen writes and publishes first book during coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – RJ Walker, a Spring Independent Schol District student, used his four months of quarantine to write and publish his first novel, The Legend, according to the district. The fictional story follows a kid named Matt, who manages entering high school and starting on the varsity basketball team.

“It’s about his journey from the beginning to the end of the season as the top high school prospect in the country, and carrying them to win their district championship,” Walker said.

As an avid reader and writer, Walker, who recently graduated from Twins Creek Middle School, said other authors' success inspired him. He said the coronavirus pandemic gave him the time to finish a project on his mind finally.

"I've been teasing it for a while, but hadn't actually written it until coronavirus hit," said Walker. "I didn't have much else to do, so I just sat down and finished it. I see how a lot of authors get recognition, and I want to be one of those authors. To have people mention my book or me when they read or write, that is what pushed me to finish."

Ron and Stacy Walker, his RJ's parents, pushed RJ and his brother Ryan to always strive for the best. According to the district, both boys are active as golfers and Gifted and Talented students.

"We've gotten a lot of support from Spring ISD," said Stacy Walker. "When I first started telling his teachers that he wrote it, they were so excited and sharing it, so we've gotten a lot of support."

Ron Walker said the book release allows RJ to see the world from both a business and marketing aspect at a young age and prepares him for the next stage of his future.

"We're just truly proud of him and everything he's been able to accomplish within this short time in Spring ISD," said Ron Walker. "He's definitely got a leg up and headed in the right direction. We're trying to make sure he has a well-rounded foundation so that he can see beyond just high school and what he wants to do when he gets out of college."

RJ is working on his second book of the series and completed a short storybook about the funny things that have happened during coronavirus to his friends and himself.

The Walkers are preparing for a busy academic calendar, despite the uncertainty amid coronavirus. RJ Walker wants to try out for the Spring Marching Band, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Band, as a trombone player, and the golf team.

RJ Walker also has an idea of what he wants to do after graduating from high school. He said he plans to major in music and minor in English and attend Texas Southern University or Baylor University.

"I wasn't really writing when coronavirus started, but then my parents took me off all of the technology, and I started writing," RJ said. "If you want to do something and get it done, you can maybe give up your phone, or give your parents your technology and ask them not to give it back until you finish. That way, you'll have some type of motivation to finish. Whatever you like to do, give it up until you finish what you want to do."

The Legend is now available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle format.