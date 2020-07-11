Houston pastor dies after contracting COVID-19, church says

An associate pastor with a Houston church died Friday morning after contracting Covid-19, her church said.

Reverend Vickey Gibbs, 57, the associate pastor at the Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church in Houston, died on Friday morning, according to Troy Treash, the church’s senior pastor.

“As our sorrow washes over us like sea billows, may we honor her ministry of healing by sharing the burden of grief with each other as we continue to be love in action in this world,” church representatives wrote in a Facebook post.

Gibbs was taken to an emergency room Wednesday, where she was later diagnosed with pneumonia and placed on a ventilator, according to Treash. She died on Friday morning.

“The doctors said her heart was just too weak to fight the infection,” Treash said. “Please keep Cassandra and their daughters Cara and Ariel, along with their precious grandchild Xavier in your prayers,” Treash said.

The church created a Facebook group where anyone who knew Gibbs can go to share their memories, photos and videos of the departed associate pastor.