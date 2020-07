HOUSTON – Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee will be joined by medical professionals Friday evening as she calls for “stay home” orders to be reinstated.

The press conference is expected to begin at 4:30 p.m. and KPRC 2 will live stream it when it begins.

Earlier Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said if people keep flouting his new statewide mask mandate, he said, the next step could be another economic lockdown.