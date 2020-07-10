ASK 2: When will METRO start charging again?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: When will METRO start charging again?

Answer: METRO will resume collecting fares for all services beginning Sunday, July 12. At that time, riders will be required to board buses through the front doors and the rear doors will only be used for exiting. For answers to common questions about fares, including fare costs, payment methods, where to buy fares and more please visit METRO’s fare collection page.

Along with using public transit for only essential trips, customers are reminded seating capacity on all METRO vehicles remains reduced to encourage social distancing.