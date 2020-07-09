Dozens sick in COVID-19 outbreaks reported at 2 Houston-area nursing homes, officials say

HOUSTON – Two Houston-area nursing homes have reported COVID-19 outbreaks, public health officials announced.

Officials are investigating an outbreak at Jacinto Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in east Harris County and Garden Villa Nursing Home in El Campo, Texas.

Jacinto Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

The investigation into Jacinto Nursing & Rehabilitation Center began on June 10 after the nursing home reported 12 positive COVID-19 patients and one virus-related death.

So far, health officials reported four deaths at the facility and will determine if they were COVID-19 related. Records show about 57 residents and staff members are being monitored by Harris County public health officials for the coronavirus. Health officials issued public health control orders to the nursing home on July 3 to ensure compliance with infection control and prevention.

Garden Villa Nursing home

According to the family member of a resident, the nursing home, located in Wharton County, sent out an automated phone call to families, stating 36 residents and 19 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Garden Villa Nursing Home released a statement on the coronavirus outbreak in its facility, saying it is taking all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The nursing home says it’s working closely with state and local health departments as well following guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The facility said due to patient privacy law, it will not release how many residents and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Read the full statement below: